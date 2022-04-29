Apple’s AirTag now features a louder alert sound

One of the key anti-stalking features Apple announced back in February is finally making its way to the AirTag.

As first reported by MacRumors, a recent update to the AirTag adjusts its built-in speaker to emit sound as loud as possible in order to make it easier to find.

It’s also worth noting that the feature is being gradually rolled out to users, with only 1 percent of AirTag owners receiving it this week, 10 percent on May 3rd, 25 percent on May 9th and all users on May 13th, according to MacRumors. The new firmware build number is 1A303 (firmware version 1.0.301).

To check what firmware your AirTag is running, head to the ‘Find My’ app on the iPhone, tap the ‘Items’ tab and select your AirTag from the list. The Bluetooth tracker’s serial number and firmware should be visible.

Back in February, Apple announced a suite of features that aim to curb the AirTag’s use surrounding car theft and other tracking-related crimes, including ‘Precision Finding’ that points iPhone users to unknown nearby AirTags. The company also released a notification stating that using an AirTag to track people is a crime in several regions around the world.

Via: MacRumors