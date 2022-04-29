Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place in July in Canada

Prime Day is scheduled for some time in July in Canada this year, as revealed in Amazon’s first-quarter financial results.

“This year, Prime Day will take place in July in more than 20 countries. During Amazon’s annual shopping event, Prime members will be able to save on products from national brands and small businesses across every category,” reads the report.

Amazon had delayed Prime Day in Canada in 2020, and outright cancelled it in 2021, though Canadians will get a chance to grab their favourite tech gear at a majorly discounted price later this summer.

It’s worth noting that Amazon increased the Prime subscription cost in Canada earlier this month. The regular Prime membership now costs $2 more monthly, coming in at $9.99/mo or $20 more annually ($99/year).

Similarly, the cost of Prime Students has also been increased from $3.99/mo to $4.99/mo.

Like always, the event is expected to span two days (48 hours), so make sure you have your subscription ready around the end of July. Additionally, if you don’t want a long term commitment, Prime’s one-month free trial should get you through the two-day event.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Amazon