Call of Duty’s Ricochet anti-cheat now prevents cheaters from seeing opponents

Raven Software and the Call of Duty development team are releasing new anti-cheat measures.

As the kernel-level Ricochet system continues to evolve, it’s now hitting Call of Duty: Vanguard. With that, the teams have announced that a new cloaking countermeasure is also rolling out.

The new cloaking “mitigation” makes it so that any player known to be cheating is unable to see opponents while in-game. Thanks to the cloaking anti-cheat measure, all honest players are invisible to the hacker. This even extends to sounds made by footsteps and notifications created by bullets. This measure aims to make it so the hacker gets frustrated and stops cheating altogether. Additionally, the leaderboard no longer displays hackers who face a ban.

A Ricochet update blog post published by the Call of Duty team confirms that cheaters will still be visible to regular players. Theoretically, this could be a somewhat humorous way for those players to grief cheaters. In a similar fashion, the Ricochet system includes a damage shield mitigation technique that prevents cheaters from dolling out damage to opponents.

The Call of Duty teams continue to monitor and bans known cheaters daily and in bulk. During the most recent wave of bans, 54,000 accounts were prohibited from playing. Though they are consistently monitoring the landscape and utilizing Ricochet, the development teams encourage players to use in-game reporting tools as well.

Last year, Ricochet hit Call of Duty: Warzone as a kernel-level driver. The anti-cheat is only active when the game is running. In theory, this decreases any risk of interruption or issues with other games and software. However, it’s not a guaranteed solution to hackers using auto-aim bots and wallhacks to gain the upper edge.

Image credit: Activision

Source: Call of Duty Via: Engadget