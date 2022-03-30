Everything leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime Video in April 2022

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime in April.
It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.
Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming to’ posts.
Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix and Crave in April
Netflix
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (April 1st)
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (April 1st)
- Despicable Me (April 5th)
- Despicable Me 2 (April 5th)
Minions (April 5th)
- The Bourne Identity (April 30th)
- The Bourne Legacy (April 30th)
- The Bourne Supremacy (April 30th)
- The Bourne Ultimatum (April 30th)
Crave
- Life’s Too Short: Season 1 (April 7th)
- Think Like A Dog (April 8th)
- Planet of the Humans (April 12th)
- Random Acts of Violence (April 14th)
- Rogue Earth (April 14th)
- American Woman (April 16th)
- Supermarket Sweep: Season 1 (April 17th)
- Anthropocene: The Human Epoch (April 19th)
- ETalk: A Bell Let’s Talk Day Special (April 25th)
- 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (April 25th)
- Viena and the Fantomes (April 29th)
- 1917 (April 30th)
- 3:10 To Yuma (April 30th)
- A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (April 30th)
- Afghan Luke (April 30th)
- American Psycho (April 30th)
- Aquamarine (April 30th)
- Beautiful Creatures (April 30th)
- Blood Quantum (April 30th)
- Can You Keep A Secret? (April 30th)
- Crank (April 30th)
- Crank 2: High Voltage (April 30th)
- Dolittle (April 30th)
- East of Eden (April 30th)
- Enchantimals: Spring into Harvest Hills (April 30th)
- Enchantimals: Tales From the Everwilde: Season 1 (April 30th)
- Enemy (April 30th)
- Four Kids and It (April 30th)
- Gabrielle (April 30th)
- Hall Pass (April 30th)
- J. Edgar (April 30th)
- Man Down (April 30th)
- One Survivor Remembers (April 30th)
- Parental Guidance (April 30th)
- Punisher: War Zone (April 30th)
- Ride Like A Girl (April 30th)
- Sexy Beast (April 30th)
- The Firm (April 30th)
- The Hangover Part II (April 30th)
- The Hunt (April 30th)
- The Hurt Locker (April 30th)
- The Ides of March (April 30th)
- The Iron Lady (April 30th)
- The Mechanic (April 30th)
- The Wolfman (April 30th)
- Things I Do For Money (April 30th)
- W. (April 30th)
- Zero Dark Thirty (April 30th)
Prime Video
- Rambo: Last Blood (04/01/22)
- The Lighthouse (04/06/22)
- The Rhythm Section (04/12/22)
- Line of Duty (04/13/22)
- Little Monsters (04/13/22)
- Fahrenheit 11/9 (04/18/22)
- King Of Thieves (04/24/22)
Image credit: Netflix
Source: IMDB