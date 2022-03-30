Everything leaving Netflix, Crave and Prime Video in April 2022

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime in April.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.

Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming to’ posts.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix and Crave in April

Netflix

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (April 1st)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (April 1st)

Despicable Me (April 5th)

Despicable Me 2 (April 5th)

Minions (April 5th)

Minions (April 5th) The Bourne Identity (April 30th)

The Bourne Legacy (April 30th)

The Bourne Supremacy (April 30th)

The Bourne Ultimatum (April 30th)

Crave