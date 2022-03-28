Rogers removes 100GB $175/month wireless plan from website

Rogers has removed the most expensive wireless plan option from its website.

The plan, priced at $175/month, offered 5G network access, unlimited data with 100GB of high-speed shareable speeds, and unlimited calling, texting and data in Canada and the U.S.

Perks included $20/month in savings for additional lines, six months of free Disney+ access, and an option to get a free tablet or watch plan when financing a tablet or Apple Watch.

It’s unclear why Rogers removed the plan as it didn’t label it a limited-time offer.

The company’s plans labelled as limited-time offers, including 45GB for $90/month and 50 GB for $95/month, are currently active.

The only plan not offered as a promotion still available on the website is the 40GB plan for $85/month.