Here’s what’s new on Crave in April 2022

Series like The Flight Attendant Season 2, The First Lady and more are coming to Crave this month

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Mar 24, 202211:44 AM EDT
Bell has announced all of the new movies and shows coming to its Crave video streaming platform in April.

Series and movies like Season 2 of The Flight Attendant, Halloween Kills, the third season of HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 3 of Barry, The First Lady starring Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, and the Canadian movie Night Raiders.

Below is all the content coming to Crave in April 2022:

April 1st

  • 61 — HBO + Movies 
  • Jerrod Carmichael Stand UP Special — HBO + Movies 
  • Night Raiders — HBO + Movies 
  • Soccer Mom Madam — HBO + Movies
  • The Dark Knight — HBO + Movies
  • The Dark Knight Rises — HBO + Movies 
  • The Forever Purge — HBO + Movies 
  • Fairview: Season 1
  • Mary Makes it Easy: Season 1B
  • Chicago — Starz 
  • Drive — Starz
  • Lazy Susan @11pm ET — Starz 
  • My Best Friend’s Girl — Starz 
  • Speed Racer — Starz
  • Suffragette — Starz
  • Thor: Tales of Asgard — Starz 
  • The Winning Season — Starz

April 2nd

  • Kid-E-Cats: Season 1, Episodes 33-52
  • Super 4: Episodes 41-52
  • That’s Joey: Episodes 33-52
  • Zak Storm: Season 1, Episodes 11-29

April 4th

  • The Invisible Pilot: Season 1 @9pm ET — HBO + Movies 

April 5th

  • Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off @9pm ET — HBO + Movies 

April 6th

  • Transplant: Season 2
  • Barney’s Version — Starz 

April 7th

  • Tokyo Vice: Episodes 1-3 — HBO + Movies

April 8th

  • A Black Lady Sketch Show: Season 3, Episode 1 @11pm ET — HBO + Movies 
  • Midway — HBO + Movies
  • Highway Thru Hell: Season 10 — HBO + Movies 
  • Last of the Giants: Season 1 — HBO + Movies 
  • Hope Floats — Starz
  • Miss Firecracker — Starz
  • Moulin Rouge — Starz
  • Never Let Me Go — Starz
  • Osmosis Jones — Starz 
  • Inherent Vice — Starz
  • Ride Along 2 — Starz
  • Wall Street — Starz
  • Wall Steet: Money Never Sleeps — Starz

April 9th

  • Appolo’s Tall Tales: Episodes 33-52

April 15th

  • Halloween Kills — HBO + Movies 
  • Needle In A Time Stack — HBO + Movies 
  • The Good Father: The Martin Macneill Story — HBO + Movies 
  • La Madrina: The Savage Life of Lorine Padilla
  • Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck
  • Elmo’s World
  • Paul Rabliauskas: Uncle
  • Supermarket Sweep: Season 2
  • Wellington Paranormal
  • Up Dish: Season 1
  • A Stork’s Journey — Starz
  • Goodbye Christopher Robin — Starz 
  • Sharktopus — Starz
  • Sharktopus Vs. Pteracuda — Starz
  • Sharktopus Vs. Whalewolf — Starz
  • Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants — Starz
  • Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants 2 — Starz
  • The Secret Life of Walter Mitty — Starz
  • Walk The Line — Starz 
  • Whip It — Starz 

April 17th

  • The First Lady

April 20th

  • Portraits From A Fire — HBO + Movies 
  • Cypress Hill: Insane In The Brain
  • The Day We Left

April 21st

  • The Flight Attendant: Season 2, Episodes 1-3 — HBO + Movies

April 22nd

  • Living The Dream: Season 2C
  • Heavy Rescue 401: Season 6
  • A Hidden Life — Starz
  • Focus — Starz
  • Lucy in the Sky — Starz 
  • M*A*S*H — Starz 
  • Shark Tale — Starz 
  • The Beach — Starz 
  • The Visit — Starz
  • Thirteen — Starz 
  • Creation Stories — HBO + Movies
  • Torn From Her Arms — HBO + Movies 

April 23rd

  • Percy’s Tiger Tales Specials

April 24th

  • Gaslit — Starz 
  • Barry: Season 3 @10pm ET — HBO + Movies
  • The Baby @10:30pm ET — HBO + Movies 
  • The Man Who Fell From Earth: Episode 1

April 25th

  • We Own This City: Episode 1 @9pm ET — HBO + Movies 
  • Gentleman Jack: Season 2 @10pm ET — HBO + Movies 

April 27th

  • The Survivor @8pm ET — HBO + Movies 

April 29th

  • I Love That For You: Season 1, Episode 1
  • Mud Mountain Haulers: Season 1
  • Dead Ringers — Starz 
  • Donnie Darko — Starz 
  • Lost in Translation — Starz
  • Liar Liar — Starz 
  • Machete — Starz 
  • Miller’s Crossing — Starz 
  • New Order — HBO + Movies
  • The Humans — HBO + Movies 
  • This is the Night — HBO + Movies 
  • Bushwick Bill: Geto Boy

April 30th

  • Blippi Wonders: Episodes 1-3

Last Call

  • Life’s Too Short: Season 1 (April 7th)
  • Think Like A Dog (April 8th)
  • Planet of the Humans (April 12th)
  • Random Acts of Violence (April 14th)
  • Rogue Earth (April 14th)
  • American Woman (April 16th)
  • Supermarket Sweep: Season 1 (April 17th)
  • Anthropocene: The Human Epoch (April 19th)
  • ETalk: A BEll Let’s Talk Day Special (April 25th)
  • 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (April 25th)
  • Viena and the Fantomes (April 29th)
  • 1917 (April 30th)
  • 3:10 To Yuma (April 30th)
  • A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (April 30th)
  • Afghan Luke (April 30th)
  • American Psycho (April 30th)
  • Aquamarine (April 30th)
  • Beautiful Creatures (April 30th)
  • Blood Quantum (April 30th)
  • Can You Keep A Secret? (April 30th)
  • Crank (April 30th)
  • Crank 2: High Voltage (April 30th)
  • Dolittle (April 30th)
  • East of Eden (April 30th)
  • Enchantimals: Spring into Harvest Hills (April 30th)
  • Enchantimals: Tales From the Everwilde: Season 1 (April 30th)
  • Enemy (April 30th)
  • Four Kids and It (April 30th)
  • Gabrielle (April 30th)
  • Hall Pass (April 30th)
  • J. Edgar (April 30th)
  • Man Down (April 30th)
  • One Survivor Remembers (April 30th)
  • Parental Guidance (April 30th)
  • Punisher: War Zone (April 30th)
  • Ride Like A Girl (April 30th)
  • Sexy Beast (April 30th)
  • The Firm (April 30th)
  • The Hangover Part II (April 30th)
  • The Hunt (April 30th)
  • The Hurt Locker (April 30th)
  • The Ides of March (April 30th)
  • The Iron Lady (April 30th)
  • The Mechanic (April 30th)
  • The Wolfman (April 30th)
  • Things I Do For Money (April 30th)
  • W. (April 30th)
  • Zero Dark Thirty (April 30th)

Comments