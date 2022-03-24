Here’s what’s new on Crave in April 2022

Bell has announced all of the new movies and shows coming to its Crave video streaming platform in April.
Series and movies like Season 2 of The Flight Attendant, Halloween Kills, the third season of HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show, Season 3 of Barry, The First Lady starring Viola Davis as Michelle Obama, and the Canadian movie Night Raiders.
Below is all the content coming to Crave in April 2022:
April 1st
- 61 — HBO + Movies
- Jerrod Carmichael Stand UP Special — HBO + Movies
- Night Raiders — HBO + Movies
- Soccer Mom Madam — HBO + Movies
- The Dark Knight — HBO + Movies
- The Dark Knight Rises — HBO + Movies
- The Forever Purge — HBO + Movies
- Fairview: Season 1
- Mary Makes it Easy: Season 1B
- Chicago — Starz
- Drive — Starz
- Lazy Susan @11pm ET — Starz
- My Best Friend’s Girl — Starz
- Speed Racer — Starz
- Suffragette — Starz
- Thor: Tales of Asgard — Starz
- The Winning Season — Starz
April 2nd
- Kid-E-Cats: Season 1, Episodes 33-52
- Super 4: Episodes 41-52
- That’s Joey: Episodes 33-52
- Zak Storm: Season 1, Episodes 11-29
April 4th
- The Invisible Pilot: Season 1 @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
April 5th
- Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
April 6th
- Transplant: Season 2
- Barney’s Version — Starz
April 7th
- Tokyo Vice: Episodes 1-3 — HBO + Movies
April 8th
- A Black Lady Sketch Show: Season 3, Episode 1 @11pm ET — HBO + Movies
- Midway — HBO + Movies
- Highway Thru Hell: Season 10 — HBO + Movies
- Last of the Giants: Season 1 — HBO + Movies
- Hope Floats — Starz
- Miss Firecracker — Starz
- Moulin Rouge — Starz
- Never Let Me Go — Starz
- Osmosis Jones — Starz
- Inherent Vice — Starz
- Ride Along 2 — Starz
- Wall Street — Starz
- Wall Steet: Money Never Sleeps — Starz
April 9th
- Appolo’s Tall Tales: Episodes 33-52
April 15th
- Halloween Kills — HBO + Movies
- Needle In A Time Stack — HBO + Movies
- The Good Father: The Martin Macneill Story — HBO + Movies
- La Madrina: The Savage Life of Lorine Padilla
- Cookie Monster’s Foodie Truck
- Elmo’s World
- Paul Rabliauskas: Uncle
- Supermarket Sweep: Season 2
- Wellington Paranormal
- Up Dish: Season 1
- A Stork’s Journey — Starz
- Goodbye Christopher Robin — Starz
- Sharktopus — Starz
- Sharktopus Vs. Pteracuda — Starz
- Sharktopus Vs. Whalewolf — Starz
- Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants — Starz
- Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants 2 — Starz
- The Secret Life of Walter Mitty — Starz
- Walk The Line — Starz
- Whip It — Starz
April 17th
- The First Lady
April 20th
- Portraits From A Fire — HBO + Movies
- Cypress Hill: Insane In The Brain
- The Day We Left
April 21st
- The Flight Attendant: Season 2, Episodes 1-3 — HBO + Movies
April 22nd
- Living The Dream: Season 2C
- Heavy Rescue 401: Season 6
- A Hidden Life — Starz
- Focus — Starz
- Lucy in the Sky — Starz
- M*A*S*H — Starz
- Shark Tale — Starz
- The Beach — Starz
- The Visit — Starz
- Thirteen — Starz
- Creation Stories — HBO + Movies
- Torn From Her Arms — HBO + Movies
April 23rd
- Percy’s Tiger Tales Specials
April 24th
- Gaslit — Starz
- Barry: Season 3 @10pm ET — HBO + Movies
- The Baby @10:30pm ET — HBO + Movies
- The Man Who Fell From Earth: Episode 1
April 25th
- We Own This City: Episode 1 @9pm ET — HBO + Movies
- Gentleman Jack: Season 2 @10pm ET — HBO + Movies
April 27th
- The Survivor @8pm ET — HBO + Movies
April 29th
- I Love That For You: Season 1, Episode 1
- Mud Mountain Haulers: Season 1
- Dead Ringers — Starz
- Donnie Darko — Starz
- Lost in Translation — Starz
- Liar Liar — Starz
- Machete — Starz
- Miller’s Crossing — Starz
- New Order — HBO + Movies
- The Humans — HBO + Movies
- This is the Night — HBO + Movies
- Bushwick Bill: Geto Boy
April 30th
- Blippi Wonders: Episodes 1-3
Last Call
- Life’s Too Short: Season 1 (April 7th)
- Think Like A Dog (April 8th)
- Planet of the Humans (April 12th)
- Random Acts of Violence (April 14th)
- Rogue Earth (April 14th)
- American Woman (April 16th)
- Supermarket Sweep: Season 1 (April 17th)
- Anthropocene: The Human Epoch (April 19th)
- ETalk: A BEll Let’s Talk Day Special (April 25th)
- 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (April 25th)
- Viena and the Fantomes (April 29th)
- 1917 (April 30th)
- 3:10 To Yuma (April 30th)
- A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (April 30th)
- Afghan Luke (April 30th)
- American Psycho (April 30th)
- Aquamarine (April 30th)
- Beautiful Creatures (April 30th)
- Blood Quantum (April 30th)
- Can You Keep A Secret? (April 30th)
- Crank (April 30th)
- Crank 2: High Voltage (April 30th)
- Dolittle (April 30th)
- East of Eden (April 30th)
- Enchantimals: Spring into Harvest Hills (April 30th)
- Enchantimals: Tales From the Everwilde: Season 1 (April 30th)
- Enemy (April 30th)
- Four Kids and It (April 30th)
- Gabrielle (April 30th)
- Hall Pass (April 30th)
- J. Edgar (April 30th)
- Man Down (April 30th)
- One Survivor Remembers (April 30th)
- Parental Guidance (April 30th)
- Punisher: War Zone (April 30th)
- Ride Like A Girl (April 30th)
- Sexy Beast (April 30th)
- The Firm (April 30th)
- The Hangover Part II (April 30th)
- The Hunt (April 30th)
- The Hurt Locker (April 30th)
- The Ides of March (April 30th)
- The Iron Lady (April 30th)
- The Mechanic (April 30th)
- The Wolfman (April 30th)
- Things I Do For Money (April 30th)
- W. (April 30th)
- Zero Dark Thirty (April 30th)