February round-up: network expansions around Canada

IBM, Bell, and Xplornet were some of the companies that made infrastructure announcements in the month of February.

To keep up with the growing list, MobileSyrup publishes monthly roundups to keep track of announcements that continue to pour in. Here’s a map to help you visualize all of the updates:

Telus

February 2nd: Telus expands its PureFibre X internet to Edmonton, offering upload and download speeds of 2.5Gbps.

February 8th: Telus expands its Internet for Good Program to select seniors living in Quebec.

IBM

February 3rd: The company enters a partnership with the Government of Quebec to install the first quantum computer in Canada. The launch date is sometime in 2023.

Government of Canada

February 3rd: The government invests nearly a million dollars through the UBF project to bring high-speed internet to 528 homes in West River and the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation in Newfoundland and Labrador.

February 8th: The federal government invests $556,000 to bring high-speed internet to 136 households near North Bay, Ontario.

February 17th: The government invests $6.6 million through the UBF fund to bring high-speed internet to thousands of homes in rural Saskatchewan.

February 22nd: The government continues its investment in high-speed internet by allocating $136 million towards a number of communities in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Xplornet

February 9th: Xplornet works to connect 1,300 homes and businesses in Sundre, Alberta with fibre broadband over the year. The project is partially funded by the Government of Canada.

Bell

February 11th: The company announces its working to expand internet services in Georgina, Ontario. The expansion is expected to be completed in 2024.

Eastlink

February 24th: The company completes a $20 million network facility to help with future growth and network resiliency.

Image credit: Shutterstock