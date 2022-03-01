TD launches My TD Rewards by partnering with Starbucks

TD Bank has launched its new loyalty rewards program by partnering with coffee chain Starbucks.

The loyalty program is called My TD Rewards, and customers can access it through online banking or the mobile app. The program allows customers to earn points on everyday purchases and use that as currency in select stores.

Customers must also have a Starbucks account to redeem this offer.

Selected TD credit cards and TD Visa Debit cardholders can link their card to their Starbucks account to earn 50 percent more stars when making a purchase. Stars can be redeemed for food, drinks, and select merchandise.

Customers can sign up in three steps:

Sign in to your account Select card/account. If you’re on the web, select the “manage tab” and then “My TD Rewards.” If you’re signing in through the app, select “My TD Rewards.” Select Starbucks. Link your TD card with your Starbucks account

“We know our customers are always looking for opportunities to earn and redeem points from their favourite retailers, which is why we’re so thrilled to be working with Starbucks to offer our customers more rewards on the purchases that bring them joy — like that first morning cup of coffee,” David Reilly, VP of partnerships and loyalty at TD Credit Cards, said in a statement.

A full list of eligible cards is available on the bank’s website.

At this time, the offer is only available at Starbucks, but TD notes more partners will be added “in the coming months.”

TD first shared details of the reward program in January during the TD Tech Day event. TD representatives told MobileSyrup different loyalty experiences would be released in future updates, allowing customers to earn more points.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: TD Bank Group