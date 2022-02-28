fbpx
This rare ‘Pikachu’ Pokémon card sold for over $1 million

This is nearly three times as much as the previous record sale for the same card

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Feb 28, 20221:02 PM EST
A rare Pokémon card has been sold for a record-breaking amount.

On February 23rd, the Japanese promo card ‘Pikachu Illustrator Holo’ was auctioned for $900,000 USD (about $1.14 million CAD).

The reason? The card, featuring artwork of Pikachu holding art supplies as drawn by original designer Atsuko Nishida, is extremely rare. According to Dicebreaker, only 41 of these cards have ever been made, with 39 of them originally being offered as rewards for readers of the Japanese CoroCoro Comic between 1997 and 1998.

For context, the previous record sale for this same card was $375,000 USD (about $475,000 CAD) in February 2020.

If you have any Pokémon cards from the ’90s, you might want to get them graded.

Image credit: The Pokémon Company

Via: Polygon

