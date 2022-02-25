fbpx
News

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series is now available in Canada

Until March 10th, you can get a 256GB S22, S22+, or S22 Ultra for the price of a 128GB version

By Jonathan Lamont @Jon_Lamont
Feb 25, 202212:42 PM EST
Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung’s Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are now available in Canada through Samsung, carriers, and other retailers.

First off, if you want to know more about the smartphones before you buy, you can check out MobileSyrup’s Galaxy S22 and S22+ review here, and S22 Ultra review here.

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Display

6.1-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games

6.6-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games

6.8-inch Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 1,440 x 3,200 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display (variable 1-120Hz), HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games

Processor

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

RAM

8GB of RAM

8GB of RAM

8GB of RAM, 12GB of RAM

Storage

128GB, 256GB

128GB, 256GB

128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB

Dimensions (in.)

14.6 x 70 x 7.6mm

157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm

163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm

Weight

168g

196g

229g

Rear Facing Camera

50-megapixel (f/1.8, wide) + 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, ultrawide)

50-megapixel (f/1.8, wide) + 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, ultrawide)

108-megapixel (f/1.8), 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree), 10-megapixel (f/4.9, 10x zoom), 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom)

Front Facing Camera

10-megapixel (f/2.2)

10-megapixel (f/2.2)

40-megapixel (f/2.2)

OS

Android 12, One UI 4.1

Android 12, One UI 4.1

Android 12, One UI 4.1

Battery

3,700mAh

4,500mAh

5,000mAh

Network Connectivity

5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E

5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E

5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E

Sensors

Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass

Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass

Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass

SIM Type

Nano SIM, eSIM

Nano SIM, eSIM

Nano SIM, eSIM

Launch Date

March 11, 2022

March 11, 2022

February 25, 2022

Misc

Colours: ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom White,’ ‘Green’ and ‘Pink Gold’ as well as Samsung exclusive colours ‘Gray,’ ‘Cream,’ ‘Violet’ and ‘Light Blue.’

Colours: ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom White,’ ‘Green’ and ‘Pink Gold’ as well as Samsung exclusive colours ‘Gray,’ ‘Cream,’ ‘Violet’ and ‘Light Blue.’

Colours: 'Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom White,’ ‘Green,’ ‘Burgundy,’ and Samsung exclusive colours ‘Gray,’ ‘Light Blue,’ and ‘Red.’ & S Pen with 2.8 m/s latency

Let’s start with Samsung since it’s probably one of the best places to buy the Galaxy S22 series. The company has several offers available on its website that can make picking up one of these handsets a little more affordable. First, Samsung has a ‘twice the storage’ promotion that lets customers pick up a 256GB S22, S22+, or S22 Ultra for the price of the 128GB model. That offer runs until March 10th, 2022.

Other details include up to $810 off when trading in a Galaxy S, Note or Galaxy Z series smartphone, bonus Air Miles when purchasing an S22 series device (plus more Miles if you get Samsung Care+), and finally, a 30 percent discount on Samsung Care+ for the S22 series.

Prices are as follows:

As for carrier pricing, you can find those details here. Note that most of the carrier pricing was based on pre-order info and, while the prices are the same, some pre-order offers may not be available anymore.

Finally, Best Buy also has the phones available outright or through carriers. The retailer is also doing the 256GB for the price of 128GB promo. You can check out the S22 here, S22+ here, and S22 Ultra here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.

Comments