Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series is now available in Canada

Samsung’s Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra are now available in Canada through Samsung, carriers, and other retailers.

First off, if you want to know more about the smartphones before you buy, you can check out MobileSyrup’s Galaxy S22 and S22+ review here, and S22 Ultra review here.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Samsung Galaxy S22+ Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Display 6.1-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games 6.6-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games 6.8-inch Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 1,440 x 3,200 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display (variable 1-120Hz), HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8GB of RAM 8GB of RAM 8GB of RAM, 12GB of RAM Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Dimensions (in.) 14.6 x 70 x 7.6mm 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm Weight 168g 196g 229g Rear Facing Camera 50-megapixel (f/1.8, wide) + 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, ultrawide) 50-megapixel (f/1.8, wide) + 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, ultrawide) 108-megapixel (f/1.8), 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree), 10-megapixel (f/4.9, 10x zoom), 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom) Front Facing Camera 10-megapixel (f/2.2) 10-megapixel (f/2.2) 40-megapixel (f/2.2) OS Android 12, One UI 4.1 Android 12, One UI 4.1 Android 12, One UI 4.1 Battery 3,700mAh 4,500mAh 5,000mAh Network Connectivity 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E 5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E Sensors Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass SIM Type Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Launch Date March 11, 2022 March 11, 2022 February 25, 2022 Misc Colours: ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom White,’ ‘Green’ and ‘Pink Gold’ as well as Samsung exclusive colours ‘Gray,’ ‘Cream,’ ‘Violet’ and ‘Light Blue.’ Colours: ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom White,’ ‘Green’ and ‘Pink Gold’ as well as Samsung exclusive colours ‘Gray,’ ‘Cream,’ ‘Violet’ and ‘Light Blue.’ Colours: 'Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom White,’ ‘Green,’ ‘Burgundy,’ and Samsung exclusive colours ‘Gray,’ ‘Light Blue,’ and ‘Red.’ & S Pen with 2.8 m/s latency Display Samsung Galaxy S22 6.1-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games Samsung Galaxy S22+ 6.6-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 6.8-inch Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 1,440 x 3,200 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display (variable 1-120Hz), HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games Processor Samsung Galaxy S22 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Galaxy S22+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM Samsung Galaxy S22 8GB of RAM Samsung Galaxy S22+ 8GB of RAM Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 8GB of RAM, 12GB of RAM Storage Samsung Galaxy S22 128GB, 256GB Samsung Galaxy S22+ 128GB, 256GB Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Dimensions (in.) Let’s start with Samsung since it’s probably one of the best places to buy the Galaxy S22 series. The company has several offers available on its website that can make picking up one of these handsets a little more affordable. First, Samsung has a ‘twice the storage’ promotion that lets customers pick up a 256GB S22, S22+, or S22 Ultra for the price of the 128GB model. That offer runs until March 10th, 2022.

Other details include up to $810 off when trading in a Galaxy S, Note or Galaxy Z series smartphone, bonus Air Miles when purchasing an S22 series device (plus more Miles if you get Samsung Care+), and finally, a 30 percent discount on Samsung Care+ for the S22 series.

Prices are as follows:

As for carrier pricing, you can find those details here. Note that most of the carrier pricing was based on pre-order info and, while the prices are the same, some pre-order offers may not be available anymore.

Finally, Best Buy also has the phones available outright or through carriers. The retailer is also doing the 256GB for the price of 128GB promo. You can check out the S22 here, S22+ here, and S22 Ultra here.

