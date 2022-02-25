Machine Gun Kelly will be a playable character in WWE 2K22

After being trolled for his awkward shooting form during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) is ready to appear in another game, but this one isn’t in real life.

The rapper turned pop punk artist announced that he will be a playable character in WWE 2K22 and tweeted that “you can slam me through a table as much as you want.” Eminem, G-Eazy and Corey Taylor’s pre-orders are in 😂.

i’ll be a playable character in the new @WWEgames so now you can slam me through a table as much as you want — blonde don (@machinegunkelly) February 23, 2022

However, don’t expect to play as him or against him on March 11th (WWE 2K22 release date). 2K says that MGK would be introduced to the game as part of a post-release DLC drop, which, as of right now, doesn’t have a tentative release date.

MGK has long been a fan of WWE, and has appeared in the ring on more than one occasion. He is also working as executive producer for the upcoming game’s 12-track playlist that includes music from Toronto-born The Weeknd, British rock band Bring Me The Horizon, American hip-hop staples Wu-Tang clan, and more, including himself.

Check out the full tracklist below:

Machine Gun Kelly – “Concert for Aliens”

Machine Gun Kelly ft. Yungblud & Bert McCracken – “Body Bag”

Wu-Tang Clan – “Protect Ya Neck”

Motorhead – “Iron Fist”

Poppy – “Say Cheese” (Live NXT version)

Royal Blood – “Typhoons”

Bring Me The Horizon – “Happy Song”

The Weeknd – “Heartless”

Turnstile – “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind”

Asking Alexandria – “The Final Episode (Let’s Change the Channel)”

KennyHoopla – “Hollywood Sucks.”

WWE 2K22 releases on March 11th. You can pre-order the title for Ps4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC here.

Image credit: WWE 2K