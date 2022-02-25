Google to remove Chrome’s ‘Lite mode’ data saver feature on March 29

Google confirmed its removing Chrome for Android’s ‘Lite’ mode, previously called ‘Data Saver,’ at the end of March.

In a post on the Google Chrome Help site, a Chrome Support Manager details that Chrome version ‘M100’ will bring the end of Lite mode on March 29th. Lite mode, for those unfamiliar with the feature, was introduced back in 2014 under the name ‘Chrome Data Saver.’ It helped reduce the amount of mobile data used by smartphones and boosted web page loading speed.

As for why Lite mode is going away, Google says it’s because of cheap mobile data:

“In recent years we’ve seen a decrease in cost for mobile data in many countries, and we’ve shipped many improvements to Chrome to further minimize data usage and improve web page loading. Although Lite mode is going away, we remain committed to ensuring Chrome can deliver a fast webpage loading experience on mobile.”

While the change won’t have a huge impact on users in places where mobile data is cheap, some Canadians may feel the pinch. Many plans have lots of data, but Canada still has among the most expensive mobile plans in the world — those opting for smaller data buckets to save on their monthly bill may miss Chrome’s Lite mode.

Source: Google Via: Phandroid