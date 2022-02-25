Dbrand’s December-released limited leather skins are now a permanent part of its store

Dbrand launched its limited-edition full-grain and vegetable-tanned skins for smartphones that are made out of real cow skin earlier in December. Due to popular demand, Dbrand is bringing the leather skins back, and this time, they’ll be a permanent part of the Mississauga, ON-based company’s online store.

The smartphone skins are available for $34.95 for all major smartphone brands’ offerings, $69.95 for laptops and notebooks, $29.95 for Sony’s PlayStation 5, and $19.95 for the Nintendo Switch.

The skins are available in Black, Brown and Tan colourways, and are in stock for the latest Samsung S22 lineup, Pixel 6/6 Pro and iPhone 13 variants.

According to Dbrand, the leather used for the skins is 100 percent authentic (“Cows died for this,” the site mentions), full-grain, vegetable-tanned, and the skins are just 0.5mm thick, about 0.3mm thicker than the brand’s vinyl skins. In addition to skins, Dbrand is also offering its Grip Case for smartphones with leather skins for the back, though that does take the price all the way up to $54.90 from $34.95.

Oh and if that wasn’t enough, Dbrand is also selling what it mentions on its website as “Extras,” with leather balms, leather keytags, a three-pack of microfiber cloth, leather Rubik’s cube and even a pyramid. Check those out here.

Dbrand offers free shipping on its leather skins, cases and “Extras.” Browse through them here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Dbrand

Source: Dbrand