What to expect from Apple’s March event [SyrupCast 253]

A new iPhone SE, iPad Air, Macs and more might be on the way

By MobileSyrup
Feb 25, 20227:01 AM EST
0 comments

On this week’s SyrupCast, Patrick O’Rourke and Brad Bennett take a look at Chrome OS coming to Mac and PC and then unpack all of the major rumours surrounding Apple’s upcoming March event, including the iPhone SE (2022), iPad Air and more.

As always, you can listen to the show on your favourite podcast platform or watch the video version on our YouTube channel. This week, we split our two-topic podcast conversation into individual episodes on YouTube. Let us know what you think of the new format!

