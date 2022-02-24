Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in March 2022

Xbox has announced the four games that will be offered at no additional cost to Xbox Live Gold subscribers in March.
- The Flame in the Flood ($25.99 CAD) — Available March 1st to 31st (Xbox One)
- Street Power Soccer ($39.99) — Available March 16th to April 15th (Xbox One)
- Sacred 2 Fallen Angel ($19.99) — Available March 1st to 15th (Xbox 360)
- SpongeBob’s Truth or Square ($19.99) — Available March 16th to 31st (Xbox 360)
It’s important to note that Xbox 360 titles offered through Games with Gold can be played on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. The Series X/S can also play all of the Xbox One and Xbox 360 games that are made available through the program.
In Canada, an Xbox Live Gold subscription costs $11.99 for one month or $29.99/three months.
Additionally, Xbox Live Gold is included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which is priced at $16.99/month and also offers Game Pass and PC Game Pass, Cloud Gaming (mobile streaming) and EA Play.
Image credit: THQ
Source: Xbox