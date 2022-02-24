Vidéotron, Telus, Koodo, Rogers, Freedom, Bell, Shaw and Xplornet suspend long-distance calling charges for calls to Ukraine [Updated]

Amid Russia’s ongoing illegal invasion of Ukraine, several Canadian carriers have waived off long-distance calling charges for calls made from Canada to the country.

Vidéotron, which was the first Canadian carrier to launch the initiative has waived off long-distance calling charges until March 31st, 2022.

Communiqué | Situation en Ukraine : Vidéotron retire les frais d’appels internationaux vers le pays. Pour plus d'infos : https://t.co/MhS0HXSOir — Videotron (@Videotron) February 24, 2022

“The charges will be automatically cancelled for all residential, business and mobile accounts,” reads Vidéotron’s release about the initiative. “Customers do not need to contact Videotron before placing a call to Ukraine.”

Telus and its flanker brand Koodo also waived off the long-distance calling charges, along with free texting to any Ukrainian phone number. Koodo and Telus users can communicate with friends and family in Ukraine charge-free until March 12th.

Support Update: To help you stay connected to your family and friends in Ukraine, we are waiving all additional charges for long distance Calls and Texts made from Canada to the Ukraine until Mar 12. — TELUS Support (@TELUSsupport) February 24, 2022

Bell, Rogers and shaw-owned Freedom Mobile later joined in Solidarity and announced that all calls from Canada to Ukraine would be charge-free until March 31st, with Freedom and Rogers also offering free long-distance text messaging.

To assist Canadians concerned about their loved ones in Ukraine, effective immediately, we will be waiving all Home Phone and consumer Mobility Postpaid Long Distance charges for calls from Canada to Ukraine until March 31, 2022. This will be applied automatically. — Bell Support (@Bell_Support) February 24, 2022

Absolutely! We are waiving International Long Distance and SMS fees for calls and texts to Ukraine until March 31st as well. -K.S. — Freedom Mobile Care (@freedomsupport) February 25, 2022

New Brunswick-based Xplornet and Saskatchewan-based Sasktel followed suit and have waived off charges for long-distance calling from Canada to Ukraine until March 31st.

“In times like these, it’s important that we come together and support those in our community who are impacted by the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine,” said Don Morgan, minister responsible for SaskTel. “To the thousands of Ukranian-Canadian families that call our province home, please know that Saskatchewan stands with you and Ukraine.”

All Sasktel wireless (postpaid and prepaid), landline, and business users can now call or text their friends and family in Ukraine charge free and has also waived off roaming charges for calls, texts, and data for customers currently in Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/Xplornet/status/1497203815107506181