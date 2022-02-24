fbpx
Vidéotron, Telus, Koodo, Rogers, Freedom, Bell, Shaw and Xplornet suspend long-distance calling charges for calls to Ukraine [Updated]

The charges will be automatically cancelled for all residential, business and mobile accounts

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Feb 24, 20222:17 PM EST
Amid Russia’s ongoing illegal invasion of Ukraine, several Canadian carriers have waived off long-distance calling charges for calls made from Canada to the country.

Vidéotron, which was the first Canadian carrier to launch the initiative has waived off long-distance calling charges until March 31st, 2022.

“The charges will be automatically cancelled for all residential, business and mobile accounts,” reads Vidéotron’s release about the initiative. “Customers do not need to contact Videotron before placing a call to Ukraine.”

Telus and its flanker brand Koodo also waived off the long-distance calling charges, along with free texting to any Ukrainian phone number. Koodo and Telus users can communicate with friends and family in Ukraine charge-free until March 12th.

Bell, Rogers and shaw-owned Freedom Mobile later joined in Solidarity and announced that all calls from Canada to Ukraine would be charge-free until March 31st, with Freedom and Rogers also offering free long-distance text messaging.

New Brunswick-based Xplornet and Saskatchewan-based Sasktel followed suit and have waived off charges for long-distance calling from Canada to Ukraine until March 31st.

“In times like these, it’s important that we come together and support those in our community who are impacted by the tragic events unfolding in Ukraine,” said Don Morgan, minister responsible for SaskTel. “To the thousands of Ukranian-Canadian families that call our province home, please know that Saskatchewan stands with you and Ukraine.”

All Sasktel wireless (postpaid and prepaid), landline, and business users can now call or text their friends and family in Ukraine charge free and has also waived off roaming charges for calls, texts, and data for customers currently in Ukraine.

https://twitter.com/Xplornet/status/1497203815107506181

