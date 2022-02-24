fbpx
News

Vidéotron, Telus, Koodo and Rogers suspend long-distance calling charges for calls to Ukraine [Update]

The charges will be automatically cancelled for all residential, business and mobile accounts

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Feb 24, 20222:17 PM EST
0 comments

Update 02/24/2022 6:034pm ET: Rogers has stated it is offering free long-distance calling from Canada to Ukraine until March 31st.

Update 02/24/2022 3:04pm ET: Koodo and Telus via their respective Twitter accounts have stated that they will offer free long-distance calling from Canada to Ukraine until March 12th.

Amid Russia’s ongoing illegal invasion of Ukraine, Vidéotron is suspending all long-distance calling charges for calls made from Canada to the country.

The long-distance charge-free calling initiative is effective immediately and will run until March 31st, 2022.

“The charges will be automatically cancelled for all residential, business and mobile accounts,” reads Vidéotron’s release about the initiative. “Customers do not need to contact Videotron before placing a call to Ukraine.”

It’s unclear if other Canadian carriers will make similar offers to customers.

Source: Videotron

Comments