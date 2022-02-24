CRTC approves digital media survey for local and foreign broadcasters operating in Canada

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Committee (CRTC) now requires all digital media broadcasting undertakings (DMBUs) in Canada to partake in an annual digital media survey.

Approved on February 23rd, corporations in audio services exceeding revenues of $25 million collected from the Canadian broadcasting system will be obligated to participate. Corporations offering audiovisual services with revenues exceeding $50 million must also participate.

The survey will collect information on subscription and advertising revenues, program expenditures, and subscriber numbers, among other information, as shown in templates of the survey published by the CRTC. Program expenditures in the audio category specifically ask about royalty payments.

DMBUs have until June 30th to file responses to the survey covering the 2020-2021 broadcast year. The CRTC will share subsequent surveys in the fall with a November 30th deadline.

The CRTC first opened a consultation on the matter in March 2019, asking for comments on the survey they would administer. The commission received comments to broaden the scope and include non-Canadian DMBUs. It opened the survey to comments on different issues multiple times since.

Source: CRTC