Covenant House Toronto’s Main Mission virtual gaming fundraiser starts March 7

Covenant House Toronto is back with round two of its Main Mission fundraising initiative.

For those who don’t know, Covenant House is Canada’s largest non-profit organization that helps homeless, trafficked and at-risk youth. They assist an average of 280 people a day, serve 2,500 nutritious meals per week, and are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for those who need assistance.

Its Main Mission fundraising initiative is a virtual gaming event that will put together professional gamers, content creators, casual streamers, and their fans to help raise funds and awareness for homeless youth, sex trafficking survivors and those at risk.

The virtual event starts on March 7th and runs until April 1st, and concludes with a 12-hour “live gaming stream-a-thon” on April 2nd which will feature notable gamers and celebrity guests.

“We are very excited to once again hold a gaming-based fundraising event that has a real mission – to support youth who are homeless or trafficked,” said Mark Aston, executive director, Covenant House Toronto. “Main Mission is an opportunity for us to showcase the passion and ingenuity that the gaming community and gaming industry has for charitable causes like ours while doing what they love.”

You too can get involved in the community initiative by using Main Mission’s resources and assets to lead your own fundraising efforts for the cause. Check out this streamer toolkit provided by the Main Mission to set up your own fundraiser stream.

Similar to the last event, Main Mission’s goal is to raise $100,000, and there is no fundraising minimum to participate in the initiative. However, anyone who raises over $250 will receive Main Mission apparel as a commemorative gesture.

So far, the event has raised $12,808, so over 10 percent of the goal has been raised. You can help the Covenant House Toronto reach its goal and empower youth by registering or donating here.

Image credit: Main Mission

Source: Covenant House Toronto