Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in March 2022

CBC has revealed the full list of movies and shows that are landing on its CBC Gem streaming service in March 2022.
See below for the full breakdown of what’s hitting CBC Gem in March:
March 1st
- Spreadsheet
March 3rd
- Alma’s Not Normal
March 4th
- Dramaworld: Season 2
- Ripper Street: Season 5
March 11th
- Detention Adventure: Season 3 — CBC Original
- People Just Do Nothing: Season 3
March 15th
- The Incredible Vanishing Sisters
March 17th
- Evil By Design — CBC Original
March 18th
- The Big Sex Talk
- Real Blackity Talk
- The Secret
- Friday Night Dinner: Seasons 1-2
- The Honourable Woman
March 21st
- Miss S: Season 1
March 22nd
- The Last Guide
March 25th
- Hello (Again) — CBC Original
- Frick, I Love Nature — CBC Original
- Homeschooled — CBC Original
- Raufikat’s Better Bake Along
- Uytae Lee’s Stories About Here
- Something Undone: Season 2 — CBC Original
- Ladhood: Season 2
March 29th
- The New Wave of Standup: Season 2
- The Photographer
March 31st
- Revenge of the Black Best Friend
- Topline
CBC Gem offers free streaming with ads or a $4.99 per month subscription for ad-free viewing. The service is available on platforms like iOS, Android, the web, tvOS, Fire TV and Android TV.
Find out what hit CBC Gem in February here.