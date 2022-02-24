Best Buy’s ‘Happy Hour Deals’ are live for the next few hours

Starting today, Best Buy is launching its “Happy Hour” deals, featuring products voted on by its customers.

Each set of deals runs for a very limited time—in today’s case, just five hours. For your chance to vote on the next batch, keep an eye on Best Buy’s Instagram Stories. And for now, the current deals are live until 8 p.m. EST today.

Check them out below, or on Best Buy’s site:

Twinkly Line Smart 1.5m LED Light Strip for $59.99 (save $40)

Netgear Nighthawk 6-Stream Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router for $199.99 (save $100)

Sony WHXB900N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $149.99 (save $50)

Netgear AC1200 Wi-Fi 5 Range Extender for $39.99 (save $40)

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Low Profile Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $139.99 (save $90)

Razer Viper 16000 DPI Gaming Mouse for $44.99 (save $25)

TP-Link Wi-Fi Light Switch – 2 Pack for $18.99 (save $16)

Image credit: Best Buy

