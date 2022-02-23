fbpx

Spider-Man: No Way Home coming to digital on March 22

Just over three months after it swung into theatres

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Feb 23, 202212:53 PM EST
Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have confirmed that Spider-Man: No Way Home will officially hit digital services on March 22nd.

The film will be available to purchase for $24.99 CAD from platforms like iTunes and Google Play. A 4K UHD/Blu-ray release is set for April 12th.

Alongside the home release dates, Sony dropped a fun image of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreating the popular “pointing Spider-Men” meme.

A Canadian streaming home for No Way Home has not yet been confirmed.

