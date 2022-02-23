Spider-Man: No Way Home coming to digital on March 22

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios have confirmed that Spider-Man: No Way Home will officially hit digital services on March 22nd.

The film will be available to purchase for $24.99 CAD from platforms like iTunes and Google Play. A 4K UHD/Blu-ray release is set for April 12th.

Alongside the home release dates, Sony dropped a fun image of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreating the popular “pointing Spider-Men” meme.

of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12! Pre-order now: https://t.co/Rythp0WfkU pic.twitter.com/pOmV6y3lJr — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) February 23, 2022

A Canadian streaming home for No Way Home has not yet been confirmed.