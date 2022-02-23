What’s coming to and leaving Netflix Canada in March 2022

In March 2022, Netflix Canada is set to stream several new TV shows and films, including Bridgerton Season 2, Human Resources, The Guardians of Justice, Against the Ice, and The Adam Project starring Canada’s own Ryan Reynolds.

March 1st

The Guardians of Justice — Netflix Series

Worst Roommate Ever — Netflix Documentary

The Breakfast Club

Bridget’s Jones Diary

Chalet Girl

Dead Man Down

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Girl with the Pearl Earring

Leap Year

Liar Liar

Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels

Merci pour tout

Secretary

She’s All That

Ted

March 2nd

March 3rd

March 4th

March 6th

Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

March 8th

March 9th

March 10th

March 11th

March 13th

The Last Samurai

Mad Max: Fury Road

Wedding Crashers

March 15th

March 16th

March 17th

March 18th

March 19th

The Invisible Man

March 21st

In Good Hands — Netflix Film (Turkey)

March 22nd

March 23rd

The Weding Year

March 24th

March 25th

March 29th

March 30th

All Hail — Netflix Film (Argentina)

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King — Netflix Documentary (U.K)

March 31st

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Casual: Seasons 1-4

Like a Boss

Super PupZ — Netflix Family

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix