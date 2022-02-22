Sony’s upcoming PS VR2 will be slimmer and lighter than its predecessor

Sony confirmed earlier this year at CES 2022 that its upcoming virtual reality headset is called the PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2).

Now, the Tokyo, Japan-based company has unveiled the new headset’s design and offered a look at its PS VR2 Sense controllers.

Shared by the senior vice president of platform experience Hideaki Nishino, PlayStation’s blog post outlines how Sony has intentionally designed the headset and its controllers to look similar, with both sharing an “orb” aesthetic. According to Nishino, “The circular orb shape represents the 360-degree view that players feel when they enter the virtual reality world, so this shape captures it nicely.”

While not much was revealed about the upcoming headset’s tech specifications, the blog post does mention PlayStation VR2’s new lens adjustment dials, an overall slimmer and lighter design, a built-in motor for headset feedback, along with an updated design to promote ventilation and airflow.

Nishino also mentions that the PS VR2 will offer a single cord setup, making it easy to get the headset up and running.

First look at the PlayStation VR2 headset design! More photos, details on integrated ventilation, and other new design features: https://t.co/Ddyblzqk8I pic.twitter.com/2DyHI2qDxG — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 22, 2022

From what we already know, the headset will feature an OLED display with a 2000 x 2040 pixel resolution per eye, a 90Hz to 120Hz refresh rate and a field-of-view of roughly 110 degrees.

Sony didn’t share when the new VR headset will hit the market or how much it will cost, though previous rumours have indicated PSVR2 will launch in 2022.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation