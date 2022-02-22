Government of Canada to fund developers who create software to address wildfire hazards

The Government of Canada has launched a challenge to offer small- and medium-sized Canadian businesses with funding for developers who tackle wildlife hazards.

Through its Innovative Solutions Canada (ISC) program, the government is tasking innovators to design solutions to aid communities that may be at risk for wildfires. Specifically, Natural Resources Canada is challenging businesses to develop software that can produce high-resolution vegetation mapping data, which can help predict, assess and mitigate fires. The government notes that there aren’t enough tools at present to process wildfire fuel attributes in a quick and cost-effective manner.

Businesses that win the challenge may receive up to $150,000 for research and development purchases. Those accepted into Phase 2 of the program, meanwhile, will be awarded up to $1 million to create a working prototype. The government says it will then work with these businesses to commercialize their work.

2021 was one of Canada’s most damaging fire seasons in years due to 6.224 fires and a total area burned of 4.18 million hectares. Therefore, the government is hoping that innovators can help prevent such incidents.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada