Production tests for Apple’s unannounced AR/VR headset are said to be complete

Apple has reportedly completed production tests for its unannounced and often-rumoured AR/VR headset. This further brings evidence to the table that the iPhone maker is reaching the finish line of its first headset.

DigiTimes‘ latest report states that key suppliers have noted the production tests are not complete. The second-phase engineering validation tests (EVT 2) are complete in order to ensure that production meets Apple’s standards. Besides the aforementioned news, no further information is offered in the report.

It’s a bit of a waiting game as the industry and eager Apple users await official news on the headset. It isn’t a well-kept secret as information regarding specs, design aspects, and more continues to surface. It’s widely reported that Apple may launch the AR/VR headset at some point this year. However, Bloomberg says that the window could slip to 2023 due to development challenges.

It’s rumoured that the headset will feature a lightweight design made for comfort. Apple’s AR/VR headset could also feature two 4K micro-LED displays and two main processors.

Additionally, rumours point out that the headset could spot Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, hand gestures and eye-tracking. This would make it a very competitive alternative to the already established VR brands like Oculus, Vive and PSVR.

Of course, while offering premium specs, Apple’s headset is expected to cost a pretty penny. The estimated cost in Canada may round out to roughly $4,000 CAD.

Source: DigiTimes Via: MacRumors