Xbox Series X mini-fridge preorders have begun shipping in Canada

The Xbox Series X mini-fridge has begun shipping in Canada. This follows after a short delay impacted shipments across the Great White North.

Speaking both from personal experience and anecdotally, Microsoft has started to send out shipment confirmation emails to those who preordered the mini-fridge back in December.

The Xbox Series X mini fridge was first revealed in June 2021 during an Xbox Games Showcase. Modelled after the Xbox Series X console, Microsoft leaned into the memes comparing the high-end Xbox to a black kitchen fridge. Taking it all in stride, the company launch the Xbox Series X mini-fridge in the US in October of last year.

Canadian preorders were slightly delayed. Following the US rollout, Canadians were able to preorder the mini-fridge directly from Microsoft for $149.99 CAD in December. Estimated deliveries were expected earlier this month. However, for one reason or another, they were delayed by a couple of weeks. Though, it appears as they have finally begun shipping.

Microsoft claims the Xbox Series X mini-fridge can hold up to 12 cans. The door includes a fully functional USB-A port to charge devices, similar to the Xbox Series X proper. It includes the light-up white Xbox logo and green accents on the top, similar to the design of the console.

In addition to shipping in Canada and the US, Microsoft is committing to shipping across Europe. This includes France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and Poland.

Canadians will soon be able to have quick access to their favourite Rockstar energy drinks while ranking up in Halo Infinite. Now if only Microsoft will come out with a Bluetooth speaker modelled after the Xbox Series S.