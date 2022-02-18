Here’s a chance to win a Telus Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently available for pre-order at Telus on the carriers’ 5G network; however, if you want the sought-after smartphone for free, MobileSyrup and the Vancouver-based carrier are launching a giveaway for the new flagship.

We’re still reviewing the Galaxy S22 Ultra, but so far Deal Daley says that the phone is a pretty great device with a stellar camera and a beautiful display. It includes a built-in S Pen that offers 2/ms low latency, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, a quad-camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery. Additionally, the device sports a 6.8-inch WQHD screen that offers a 120Hz variable refresh rate that can drop as low as 1Hz. Further, Telus’ 5G network offers blazing-fast speeds and increased reliability, with 5G-ready devices.

This contest lasts roughly one week and ends on February 25th, the date when the $1,649.99 S22 Ultra launches. The free S22 Ultra is in ‘Phantom Black’ and comes with 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.

