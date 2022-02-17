Virgin Plus adds February 22 end date for $58/15GB plan

Bell flanker brand Virgin Plus added an end date for its promotional $58/mo 15GB mobile plan.

If you spend much time on MobileSyrup, you’ve likely seen some of the ongoing $58/15GB saga. In short, the Big Three flanker brands, Koodo, Fido and Virgin Plus, all have offered $58/10GB plans with a 5GB data bonus since about mid-January.

So far, Koodo and Fido have both clearly labelled their plans as limited-time offers, with Fido even slapping a date on its version. However, after removing the plan on February 17th, Fido brought it back a few days later.

Virgin Plus, which has consistently listed the $58/15GB promo plan as a limited-time offer, now lists February 22nd, 2022 as the end date for the offer. It remains to be seen whether Virgin keeps to that end date, or if it re-adds the plan like the others.

At the time of publication, both Fido and Koodo still offered the $58/15GB promo plan. Interestingly, Koodo has removed text from its website that indicates the plan was a limited-time offer. MobileSyrup has reached out to the provider for more details about the change.

Update 02/17/2022 at 1:44pm ET: It appears Koodo has added the promotional text back to the $58/15GB plan.

You can check out Virgin’s plan here and Koodo’s plan here.