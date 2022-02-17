Government of Canada invests $6.6 million for high-speed internet in rural Saskatchewan

Thousands of households in rural Saskatchewan will soon receive access to high-speed internet.

The Government of Canada is investing nearly $6.6 million towards 10 projects that will impact 2,500 households.

FlexNetworks is allocated $2.4 million and will bring the project to the communities of Neuhorst, Bradwell, Shields, Thode, Neuanlage and rural communities near the village of Clavet.

$1.29 million is going towards Prairie Crocus Rural Internet, benefiting the communities of Water Park Estates, Eagle Ridge Country Estates, Aberdeen and Shields.

Access Communications Cooperative Limited will receive $528,909 towards a project that will help the residents of Macklin and Shaunavon. Muscowpetung Saulteaux Nation receives $458,271, and Beardy’s & Okemasis’ Cree Nation receives $1.9 million.

“This $6.6 million in federal funding to improve high-speed internet will mean faster, more reliable, and efficient internet service for Saskatchewan residents,” Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, said in a statement. “Whether it’s students in online classes, virtual meetings from the kitchen table, or streaming our favourite movies, this pandemic has shown us just how essential reliable internet access has become.

The investments are part of a string of similar announcements, building toward the government’s commitment to give 98 percent of Canadians high-speed internet access by 2026. The funding is coming through the Universal Broadband Fund (UBF). You can check out a map of all UBF projects here.

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada