Halo TV series to begin streaming on Paramount+ Canada on March 24

The long-awaited Halo TV series will premiere in Canada exclusively on Paramount+ on March 24th, Paramount has confirmed.

This is the same date that the show drops on Paramount+ in the U.S. For some time, it was unclear whether the series would come to Paramount+ in Canada, given that the service has a far thinner catalogue than its U.S. counterpart.

It’s been a long time coming for the show, which has been in development hell for several years. Amblin Entertainment, Steven Spielberg’s production company, is co-producing the series, with Xbox-owned Halo developer 343 Industries consulting.

The series isn’t intended to be canon or a direct adaptation of the iconic sci-fi shooter games, 343 has said.

Halo stars Ymir, B.C.’s Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, Natasha McElhone as Dr. Catharine Halsey, Charlie Murphy as Makee, Shabana Azmi as Admiral Margaret Parangosky, Bokeem Woodbine as Soren-066 and Jennifer Taylor as the voice of Cortana (reprising her role from the games).

In related news, Paramount has revealed that the show has already been renewed for a second season.

-Thanks, Sachin