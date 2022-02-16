Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [February 17 – February 23]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.
MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 providers in Canada to find the best option.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
New deals:
- Be one of the first to get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Bonus: get double the memory size for no additional cost.
- Save $150 when you buy the TCL 20 Pro 5G online today.
- Get three lines with unlimited data and no overages for an average of $42/mo in QC, $47/mo in MB & SK and $57/mo in main regions.
- Switch your business to Canada’s best 5G network and get a credit of $150 per line.
Ongoing deals:
- Get 500MB bonus data/mo. with automatic monthly top-up options with the $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid plans
- intelliARMOR UV Shield+ portable sanitizer now for $24.97
- Get Ultimate 40 for $67.50 and Ultimate 50 for $77.50 along with Crave Mobile for 24 months in QC
- Enjoy 20GB at max. speeds for $65/mo. on Québec’s best network.
- Get Ultimate 40 for $82.50 and Ultimate 50 for $92.50 with Crave Mobile for 24 months in other regions.
- Pay even less per month with the Device Return Option.
- Promo 50, 55 & 65 plan for new activations and upgrades only. (QC)
- Save big with Bell advantages at The Source.
- Get an additional $150 credit when you trade-in your current phone for the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- Buy a new phone online and save $50.
- Various phone accessories on sale
- Trade-in your device and get a minimum of $100 towards a new one.
- Connect your other devices and enjoy unlimited data from $10/mo.
- Pair Bell mobility with your Bell service and get 20GB of data for just $50/mo. in QC and for $65/mo. in ON.
- Save $25/month for every team member you add to your account.
- Get bonus 100MB data/mo with unlimited Canada-wide minutes for $25/mo with automatic monthly top-up options.
- Trade-in your old device and save
- Get six months of Crave Total on us with new smartphones on Bell SmartPay
- Get our unlimited talk and text plan for just $30/mo.
- Save $15/mo. for every family member you add to your account.
- Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
New deals:
- Save up to $25 per month for 12 months on unlimited Home Internet 75u or 150u when you pair with a Mobile plan. (ON)
- Save 50% off select Beats headphones!
- Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Series and get double the storage!
- Don’t wait. iPhone 12 mini for $0 down!
Ongoing deals:
- Get next-level savings with certified pre-owned phones starting at $0 down
- Get the TCL 20 Pro 5G online + $100 bill credit for a limited time only!
- This week’s Fido XTRA: A discount!
- Get $6.50 Credit Per Month on the certified pre-owned ZTE Grand X View 4
- Apple iPad 7 is on clearance
- Apple iPad (8th Generation) certified pre-owned available for $0 down
- Trade-in select devices and get a minimum credit of $100
- Each month, all year long, 10 Fido customers will win 1 YEAR of FREE Fido service.
- Various smartphones on deals
- Get a Samsung Galaxy device and get up to 4 months of YouTube Premium
- One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.
New deals:
- Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra today
- Don’t wait another second! Get 15 GB for $55.
Ongoing deals:
- Save big when you buy a new phone! It’s easy—bring in your old device and save up to $500
- Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with Basic 4GB, 10GB , 15GB Canada plan & $10 GB Canada-Us plan
- The new Vrai platform is offered for three months when you add it to your Mobile plan via the QUB app.
- Vrai and Club Illico are offered for three months
- Combine a 24-month Mobile plan to a Helix plan of your choice and get a $10 monthly discount.
- Get 100 GB bonus per year with all-Inclusive 20GB, 40GB plan as well as 15 GB Canada – US without border plan
- Take advantage of the monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends on number of lines)
- Sale on phone cables, chargers and audio accessories
- Deals and monthly savings on various smartphones
- HUAWEI FreeBuds 3 and the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 are on sale now
- Take advantage of all the benefits of Helix internet, starting from $50/mo.
- Get a discount and save up to $15 per plan every month if you team up by four
- Get an extra 100GB per year, always at full speed
- Helix unlimited 400 internet at $70/mo
- Subscribe to the QUB musique Family plan at the exclusive rate of $9.99/month for 24 months
New deals:
- Bonus 500 MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the $30, $40 and $45 both Canada-wide and Province-wide calling plans (all regions)
Ongoing deals:
- Pre-order the new Galaxy S22 and get twice the storage at no added cost
- Get three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade with pre-owned certified iPhone X, Xs, Xs Max, XR, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max
- Get six months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade when you get an iPhone 11, 12, 12 Pro, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max
- For a limited time, when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $50 off your bill.
- Get 10GB of data for only $50/month
- Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G for $158 upfront with a Tab Plus and $33/mo.
- Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time
- Shop online and save the $50 connection fee
New deals:
- Promo on the 45GB $75 plan and 60GB $95 plan with six months of Disney+ and finance a tablet or Apple Watch and get a free tablet or watch plan for 24 months (MB/SK/QC)
- Save $20/mo on every additional line you add on the Infinite Plan 25GB high-speed shareable data for $80/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited data 45GB for $95/mo & 65GB for $110/mo with six months of Disney+ free and finance a tablet or Apple Watch and get a free tablet or watch plan for 24 months (main regions)
- Save 50% on select Beats headphones!
- Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S22 and double your storage for no additional cost
- Save $15/mo on every additional line you add on the Infinite Plan 25GB high-speed shareable data for $65/mo. (MB/SK/QC)
Ongoing deals:
- Get the iPhone 13 128GB for only $25/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within two years
- Get iPhone 12 mini 128GB for only $15/mo for 24 months, $0 down and 0% interest with Upfront Edge and financing with Rogers Infinite plans when you return your device in 2 years.
- Get iPhone 13 Pro 128 GB for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest and pay only $15.66/mo for 24 months when you trade in an iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB
- Get iPhone 13 128 GB for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest and pay only $6.28/mo for 24 months when you trade in an iPhone 11.
- Get the iPhone mini 12 128GB for only $7/mo or 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within two years
- Save on your Rogers bill with Cash Back Rewards
- Save 30% to 70% on select accessories!
- Stay connected with family – add a line and save $15/mo
- Activate or upgrade on a $75/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and get our most premium perks (QC) and $90 for main regions.
- For a limited time only, get data plans starting from $40/mo for 3GB of non-shareable data with any phone on financing or when you bring your own phone.
- Get iPhone 12 mini 128GB for $15/mo for 24 months with financing and select plans with Upfront Edge
- Stay connected anywhere with the new mobile internet plan
- Get two lines for $72.50/mo per line and enjoy 40 GB of data (main regions)
- Get the Pixel 6 Series for $0 down on approved credit
- Get up to 3 months of Google One on us when you sign up through Rogers.
- Save up to $650 on iPhone 12 when you trade in your iPhone XR, iPhone XS or iPhone 8
- Promo on Talk text Unlimited Canada Wide minutes for $30 (was $35)
- Get two lines for $60/mo per line for 30 GB of data max speed (QC)
- Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get six months on select Rogers Infinite plans
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
New deals:
- Get 20GB of data at 5G speeds for $70/mo in MB, SK, QC and 80/mo in main regions.
- Save up to $407 on Google Pixel 6 with Bring-It-Back
- Refer a friend to Telus and get a $50 bill credit
Ongoing deals:
- Save up to $410 on iPhone 13 with Bring-It-Back
- Save up to $809 on Galaxy Z Flip3 5G with Bring-It-Back.
- Get PureFibre Gigabit Internet, Optik TV and SmartHome Security from $122/mo. (BC &AB)
- TELUS Privilege – Get one of 2,000 boxes for $0.
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB for only $40.29 per month with a bonus memory offer and Bring-It-Back
- No credit check or contract with TELUS Prepaid.
- Win $250 from a local business.
- Save 30% on Spigen cases.
- The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is here. Save up to $575 on the latest Samsung smartphone with Bring-It-Back.
- Get $10 off any Mobile Klinik repair if you’re a TELUS customer (ON)
- Order TELUS Internet & get Apple AirPods Pro worth $329 (BC & AB)
- Save $840 when you bundle Optik TV and Internet on a two-year term (BC & AB)
- Roam in the U.S. for up to 30 days for $60.
- Save $5 to $10 per month on selected plans
- Get one month on us, plus a FREE $400 TELUS prepaid Visa (BC & AB)
- Get a FREE 55″ Samsung 4K HDR Smart TV (BC & AB)
- Telus PureFibre Gig Internet now with Wi‑Fi 6 – from $89/mo. (BC &AB)
- Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
- Protect your home with SmartHome Security and get up to $250 in bill credits (QC) and $300 in (ON)
- Shop plans and save up to $720 per year with Telus Family Discount
- Get three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade with pre-owned certified iPhones.
- Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $54/month.
- Save the $50 connection fee when you shop online
- Get 5GB of data for as low as $45 with a family of four in MB, SK, QC and for $55 in main regions
- Join the TELUS Exclusive Partner Program and save more
- Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan
- Get up to 6 months of Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade when you buy any iPhone
- Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
- Get a bonus 500MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid talk, text & data plans
- Get bonus 100MB data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on a $25 prepaid talk & text plan
Noticeable price changes:
Chat more with free international calling
Ongoing deals:
- Great deals on certified pre-owned LG K32, iPhone 7 and 8
- Earn up to 20 points per month by helping the Public Mobile community online.
- Earn 10 points for every 12 months you stay
- Earn 1 point for every month a friend you refer stays
- For every dollar you spend, you’ll make 5% of it back in points.
- Free Public Mobile SIM Card included with each purchase of a Certified Pre-Owned phone.
- 2.5 GB Data at 3G speed +BONUS 500MB with AutoPay for $35/mo
- Connect more with 2GB of free data
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan, which comes with 250MB bonus (all regions)
Ongoing deals:
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans
- 250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15 Plan
Ongoing deals:
- 250 MB Bonus Data on the unlimited province-wide $22 plan & unlimited Canada wide $24 Prepaid plan
- 500MB Bonus Data on the unlimited province-wide $31, $35, $40, $44, $51 and $56 Prepaid plans
- Bonus 500MB data with unlimited Canada wide $31, $33, $37, $42, $46 & $53 prepaid plans
- Shop online and save $150 on TCL 20 Pro 5G and pay $20/mo for 24 months with Sweet Pay
- Get Samsung Galaxy S21 5G for $30/mo for 24 months with four months of Youtube Premium with Sweet Pay
- Get the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for only $20/mo. for 24 months with two months of Youtube Premium for 24 months with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans
- 6GB for $45/mo. Plus member benefits
- Get iPhone 12 with value-packed plans plus Member Benefits.
- Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and bonus credit of $150 on top of your device’s trade-in value.
- Shop online and save $50
- Unlimited Internet starting from $39/mo. Plus, get a $50 Visa Prepaid Card.
- Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR
- Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.
- Internet + TV from $70/mo. Plus, get a $50 Visa Prepaid Card
- Get a value-packed plan and Member Benefits when you bring your own phone.
- Get the HeadRush IPX6 wireless, 40W, water-resistant speaker with a customizable light show
- Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. hook up today and get two months free
- Get TV starting from $25/mo.
- Get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28 Prepaid plan with PPU OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
New deals:
- Add Freedom Internet 150 to your existing mobile plan for only $55/mo. Available in Alberta and BC.
- Samsung Galaxy A52 5G for $55/mo.
- iPhone 13 15GB Fast LTE Data for $20/mo. and iPhone SE 1GB fast LTE data for $45/mo.
- Get Google Pixel 6 for $20/mo. with 10GB fast LTE data.
- Moto One 5G Ace is available for $40/mo. and Moto G Power for $35/mo.
- Get the Galaxy S22 (128GB) for only $10/mo. when you trade in a Galaxy S10. With TradeUp on a $50/mo. plan with 15GB of data.
Ongoing deals:
- Get Talk, Text and 1.5GB of Fast LTE Data for only $19/mo. for 12 months
- Bring your own phone plan: Get 5GB bonus with $35, 8GB bonus with $40, 15GB bonus with $70 and 20GB bonus with $80 plan & Canada US plan.
- 15GB Fast LTE for $50/mo with digital discount
- Get an extra $150 in MyTab Bonus Savings when you trade-in any phone and activate a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G on a 2-year term
- $5/mo. digital discount on the $40 & $45 and $10 digital discount on the $55, $80, $90 and $90 Canada/US Bring your own phone plans.
- Get up to 20GB of Bonus Data when you sign up on select plans.
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans: get 15GB bonus data on $60 and $75/mo plan, 24GB bonus on the $80/mo plan and 20GB bonus on the $85 and $115/mo Canada/US plan.
- Add a line with 3 GB data for $20/mo.
- Unlimited talk & text starting at $99/year annual payment
- Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
- Enjoy one free month of Visual Voicemail when you sign up in-store or online.
New deals:
- Save $20/mo. off an eligible voice & data plan when you bring your own phone or buy a phone at a full price!
- Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy S22 series device and get a bonus of $300 when you trade-in your old device, plus save up to $140 with a free memory upgrade.
- Purchase an eligible Samsung Galaxy device and get the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 for $119.99.
- Purchase an eligible Samsung Galaxy device and save 20% on a Samsung Galaxy Watch4.
Ongoing deals:
- Get the VIP 20 plan for $80/mo. for up to 24 months.
- Trade-in your current device and buy the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G on a 2-year Voice & Data term and get a bonus of $310.
- Get 15% off when you buy two or more regular-priced cases, screen protectors, and/or chargers.
- Three great ways to save – Save $10 per month off your plan for 24 months or Save $200 on a new device or Get an extra 5 GB of data per month for 24 months.
- Get big savings on wireless plans, crazy fast internet speeds, and binge-worthy TV.
- Big deals on maxTV Stream media boxes for a limited time.
- Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for three months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first three months
- Sign up for maxTV stream & Internet to get big savings. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months
- Sign up for Crave with STARZ and get your first month free!
- Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on the infiNET 300 plan and get this special deal + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for one month
- For every five maxTV Stream theme packs you add, you get $8 in savings
- Sign up for Super Channel and get your first month free!
- Sign up for maxTV and get 50% off the Filipino 5-pack for three months.
- Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price
- Get our ten most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more
- Sign up for SaskTel homePHONE and get three months of Home Phone Service, Feature Package, and Anytime North America long distance for free
- Sign up for Crave and get your first month free!
- Get three months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
- Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus
- Bring your Google Pixel and save $600
- Sign up for a noSTRINGS Prepaid Talk, Text & Data or Unlimited plan and save $10/mo. for eight months.
New deals:
- Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22. Twice the storage, same price, plus get up to $300 in trade-in bonus.
Ongoing deals:
- Free Whole Home Wi-Fi Perfected with all Bundles and Internet plans
- Save $5/month for 24 months when you BYOD
- Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $50 credit.
- Get 8GB of rollover data for $50/mo.
- Get 30GB of Big Data for $60/mo.
- Find a deal with the Trade-Up program and trade in your device from any carrier for an immediate store credit towards a new phone.
- Bring Your Own Device and get a great Worry-Free Data plan.
- Upgrade Earlier With easyUp
- Get up to $200 when you Switch
- Get the Smartphone you want for $0 Down with easyTab
- Get your first three months FREE on any Smart Home & Security plan
- Save $59.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee
- Add Mobile to your Bundle and save $15/month forever
New deals:
- The brand-new Galaxy S22 Series. Available starting February 25.
Ongoing deals:
- Combine two services and take your rewards to a whole new level
- Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G 128GB available for 39.54/month for 24 months
- You will each receive a $25 referral bonus on their two-month anniversary with Fizz
- Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.
- Various phone discounts on select smartphones with Full Retail Price
Ongoing deals:
- Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 or S22+ with 256GB for the price of 128GB. That’s up to $72 in savings.
- Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with 512GB for the price of 256GB. That’s up to $168 in savings.
- Save $300 on your MyTab plus your trade-in value when you bring us a Samsung S series, Z Series or Note Series device.
- Fibre+ Gig & Total TV
- Fibre+ 300 & Total TV
- Fibre+ Gig & Mobile Unlimited
- Fibre+ 25 & Limited TV
- Fibre+ 300 & Mobile By The Gig
- Fibre+ 300, Total TV & Mobile By The Gig
- Rollover Data any time for just $10/GB and carry over unused data for up to 90 days
- Get a $25/mo Unlimited plan with 25GB Fast LTE and save hundreds on Mobile when paired with Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet.
- Fibre+ Gig, Total TV & Mobile Unlimited
- Fibre+ 25, Limited TV & Mobile by the Gig
- Fibre+ 25 & Mobile by the Gig
Ongoing deals:
- Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money
- 20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service
- Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.
Ongoing deals:
- Save $25 on all phones + free sim with $50 top-up
- MaxWest Nitro 5C phone with $74.99 and $50 top-up voucher + FREE SIM
- Bonus 1 GB data for three months on new activations only.
- Data plans start at $35 for 2GB
Ongoing deals:
- For a limited-time, get 50% off your SIM card when you buy it online.
- 250MB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $15, 1GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $25, 3GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $35, 5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $40, 10.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $50, 15.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $60 ( main regions)
- Bring your own phone or buy one starting at $75
- Get a cheap phone plan for $15/mo.
- 500MB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $24, 3.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $33, 11.5GB bonus with Automatic Top-Up on $43 plans for QC