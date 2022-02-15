TekSavvy expands fibre-to-the-home network to Tupperville, Ontario

Chatham, Ontario-based internet service provider (ISP) TekSavvy launched its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service in Tupperville, Ontario.

TekSavvy says the expansion comes as part of an ongoing investment to “provide affordable connectivity to the Chatham-Kent community via a high-speed fibre-optic network.” Fibre service is now available to 96 homes and businesses in Tupperville and comes as part of the Southwestern Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT) regional broadband program.

The high-speed fibre network will deliver internet speeds of up to 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps). TekSavvy says all its fibre plans come with unlimited data so customers can surf, stream, game, and more without fear of going over.

Moreover, TekSavvy said that residential customers signing up for its fibre internet service can take advantage of a current promotion that discounts the monthly bill by $20 for the first 12 months of service on the ‘Fibre 1000 Unlimited’ package.

Those interested can learn more on TekSavvy’s website.

Header image: TekSavvy

Source: TekSavvy