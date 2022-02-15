Cyberpunk 2077 is nearly 50 percent off on several digital stores

CD Projekt Red (CDPR) dropped the Cyberpunk 2077 version update 1.5 along with the current-gen Xbox Series X/PlayStation 5 patch earlier today.

The update comes in at roughly 50GB. PC and Xbox Series X/S players will receive an update to the existing game, while PlayStation 5 users will need to manually install a separate current-gen version of the title. The update is also available in the Stadia version of Cyberpunk 2077.

All updates are free to those who have already purchased the title. If you didn’t get your hands on Cyberpunk 2077 when it was first released here are some of the best deals available on the title right now:

Xbox

$39.99 at Microsoft Store (Xbox One/Series X/Series S)

$34.77 at Amazon (Xbox One)

$79.99 at Best Buy (Xbox One/Series X/Series S) (full price)

PlayStation

$29.99 at PlayStation store (PS4/PS5)

$36.98 at Amazon (PS4)

$39.99 at Best Buy (PS4)

PC

$39.99 at Steam

$20.49 at CDKeys

Check out everything new added to Cyberpunk 2077 in CDPR’s patch notes here.