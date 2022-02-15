Apple has several refurbished iPhones, iPads and Macs in stock

Apple Canada currently has several refurbished iPhones, iPads and Macs in stock.

While the discounts only amount to about $300 to $400, the devices are guaranteed to work like new, given Apple’s stellar reputation when it comes to refurbished products.

Below are some of the most notable deals:

iPhone

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB: $939 (regularly $1,244)

iPhone 11 Pro 256GB: $1,059 (regularly $1,384)

iPhone 11 Pro 512GB: $1,309 (regularly $1,654)

iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB: $1,059 (regularly $1,354)

iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB: $1,169 (regularly $1,494)

iPhone 11 Pro Max 512GB: $1,409 (regularly $1,764)

iPad

10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 256GB (2017): $809 (regularly $1,099)

10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 512GB (2017): $1,029 (regularly $1,349)

11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 64GB (2018): $649 (regularly $919)

11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB (2018): $979 (regularly $1,309)

11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 512GB (2018): $1,149 (regularly $1,509)

11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 1TB (2018): $1,199 (regularly $1,569)

11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 1TB (2018): $1,369 (regularly $1,769)

11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 512GB (2020): $1,269 (regularly $1,459)

11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 1TB (2020): $1,319 (regularly $1,509)

11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 1TB (2020): $1,489 (regularly $1,709)

Mac

13.3-inch MacBook Pro Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 8‑Core GPU (2020): $1,439 (regularly $1,699)

13.3-inch MacBook Pro 2.0GHz quad-core Intel Core i5 with Retina display (2020): $2,039 (regularly $2,399)

Mac mini 3.0GHz 6-core Intel Core i5 (2018): $1,189 (regularly $1,399)

24-inch iMac Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 8‑Core GPU, Gigabit Ethernet: $1,569 (regularly $1,849)

24-inch iMac Apple M1 Chip with 8‑Core CPU and 8‑Core GPU, Gigabit Ethernet (Blue): $1,779 (regularly $2,099)

27-inch iMac Pro 3.2GHz 8-core Intel Xeon W with Retina 5K display: $4,819 (regularly $5,669)