Polestar 2 Super Bowl ad pokes fun at Tesla

Polestar has been advertising a lot lately, and the brand made sure to capitalize on the Super Bowl.

The new(ish) Swedish automaker’s big game ad is pretty subtle, with no voiceover or celebrity endorsements. Instead, the company uses the tagline ‘No’ with a few inspirational and funny sentences built with ‘No’ as the root word.

For instance, as a dig at Elon Musk, the ad says “No conquering Mars,” and the company takes a shot at Volkswagen with a “No dieselgate” tag. You can watch the full TV spot below:

My favourite line is the opening shot that says “No epic voiceovers” while still using the same music and gravitas that a car commercial with an epic voiceover would use. I have no idea if this is the company making a joke about itself, but I think it might just be a case of the scriptwriters and the people behind the soundtrack being on different pages.

The “No Blah Blah Blah” line is pretty funny too, and there is no denying that the reveal of the car using the lighting effects and music is intriguing to watch.

Overall, I’m a fan of the brand, and I enjoyed my time testing out the Polestar 2 when I went hands-on with it a few months ago.

Via: Engadget