New EEC filing reveals three new Macs could be on the way

New EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission) filings reveal that Apple might be ready to launch three new Mac computers in the near future, as first reported by AppleInsider.

EEC filings usually take place a few weeks before launch, so the March Apple event timeline works out perfectly.

According to the database, Apple made two new filings on February 8th mentioning models ‘A2615′ and ‘A2686’ under ‘personal computers’ and model ‘A2681’ under ‘portable personal computer.’ The listings also suggest that all three computers will run on “macOS Software Version 12,” i.e. macOS Monterey.

Apart from the above-mentioned nugget of information, the filing doesn’t reveal much else.

Previous rumours indicate that we’ll likely see the new iPhone SE along with a new iPad Air at the Apple March event. The next-gen iPhone SE will reportedly look very similar to its iPhone 8-like 2020 counterpart, only with a faster A15 chip and 5G connectivity, whereas the new iPad Air is rumoured to also get 5G connectivity and a faster A-series chip.

The same report also suggests that Apple could reveal an M2-powered Mac mini at its early March event.

Image credit: EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission)

Source: EEC Via: AppleInsider