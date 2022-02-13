Are you interested in buying a Samsung Galaxy S22 series device?

This past week, Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S22 series, showcasing three new 2022 flagship smartphones.

The S22 and S22+ are pretty similar each other and offer the same form factor as the Galaxy S21 series, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung’s new Galaxy Note.

The S22 Ultra offers an S Pen, a quad-camera setup with a 108-megapixel camera sensor, a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.8-inch display with a variable refresh rate that drops as low as 1Hz and more.

The S22 offers a 6.1-inch screen and 3,700mAh battery, while the S22+ sports a 6.6-inch panel and 4,500mAh battery. The latter two smartphones also feature a 120Hz variable display refresh rate that drops as low as 10Hz and now sport a 50-megapixel primary shooter.

All three smartphones sport a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, at least 8GB of RAM (12GB of RAM for the S22 Ultra), and start at 128GB of storage (the S22 Ultra offers up to 1TB of storage)

Below are the S22 series’ prices:

Samsung Galaxy S22: 8GB + 128GB: $1,099.99

Samsung Galaxy S22: 8GB + 256GB: $1,169.99

Samsung Galaxy S22+: 8GB + 128GB: $1,399.99

Samsung Galaxy S22+: 8GB + 256GB: $1,469.99

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 8GB + 128GB: $1,649.99

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 12GB + 256GB: $1,789.99

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 12GB + 512GB: $1,929.99

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 12GB + 1TB: $2,209.99 (Samsung exclusive)

Are you interested in buying one of Samsung's new phones?

If you want to know more about the Galaxy S22 Ultra, check out my hands-on with the smartphone. MobileSyrup’s Jon Lamont and I will be reviewing all three devices, so you can expect a full reviews up on the site in the coming weeks.



