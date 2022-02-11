Here are the new games coming to Nvidia GeForce Now this week

Nvidia has announced 10 new games are coming to its GeForce Now cloud-streaming platform this week.
Below is a full list of all of the titles:
- Not Tonight 2 (Upcoming release on Steam and Epic Games Store, Feb. 11)Diplomacy is Not an Option (New release on Steam)
- Model Builder (New release on Steam)
- Sifu (New release on Epic Games Store)
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood (New release on Steam)
- Escape Simulator (Steam)
- March of Empires (Steam)
- Modern Combat 5 (Steam)
- Parkasaurus (Steam)
- Truberbrook (Steam and Epic Games Store)
Check out all other titles coming to Nvidia GeForce Now later in February here.
Nvidia’s cloud gaming service offers two membership options. The first is the free route that will give you standard access to the platform with a one-hour gaming limit per session. Once the hour passes, you can queue again to get another hour of free gaming in, although you may have to wait a while.
Nvidia also offers a paid membership option that gives you priority access to gaming servers without any session length limit. This subscription will cost you $12.99/month or $64.99 for six months.
Learn more about Nvidia GeForce and its subscription options here.
Image credit: Nvidia
Source: Nvidia