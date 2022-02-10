Latest Nintendo Switch eShop sale discounts more than 500 games

The Nintendo eShop currently has over 500 games on sale, including those from Warner Bros., Square Enix, the controversy-riddled Activision Blizzard and indie developers.
See below for some of the most notable deals:
- Axiom Verge 2 — $23.93 (regularly $26.59)
- Crash Bandicoot — Quadrilogy Bundle — $59.99 (regularly $100.99)
- The Forgotten City — Cloud Version — $29.24 (regularly $38.99)
- Inside — $2.51 (regularly $25.19)
- Life is Strange: True Colors — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version — $51.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl — $24.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Overcooked! 2 — $6.99 (regularly $27.99)
- Saints Row: The Third — The Full Package — $17.49 (regularly $49.99)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 — $32.99 (regularly $59.99)
The full list of eShop sales can be found here. Note that sales have different end dates.
Image credit: