Beware, Vancouver: Nickelback is planning a concert to promote electric vehicles

Nickelback is threatening Vancouver with its music.

The Canadian band will headline an outdoor concert on July 1st as part of Canadian E-Fest, a motorsports racing event aimed at promoting electric vehicles.

The show runs from June 30th to July 2nd and will mark Nickelback’s first Canadian concert since 2019, following cancellations amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for both the concert and the broader E-Fest event will go live on Friday, February 11th at 10am PT/1pm ET on the official E-Fest website.

What better way to celebrate Canada Day than with an iconic Canadian band?

Image credit: Nickelback