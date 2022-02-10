iOS 15.4 update will ask users to opt out of Siri recordings again

When iOS 15.4 drops later this year, users may see a prompt asking them if they want to help improve Siri by letting Apple review recordings after the update. The prompt’s re-emergence is the result of a bug that re-enabled the saving of Siri recordings for many users in iOS 15.

As explained by ZDNet, Apple found a bug in iOS 15 that turned on the setting to save Siri recordings for customers. After discovering the bug, Apple turned off the feature for several users in iOS 15.2 and deleted the erroneous recording. Apple explained the problem in a statement to ZDNet:

“With iOS 15.2, we turned off the Improve Siri & Dictation setting for many Siri users while we fixed a bug introduced with iOS 15. This bug inadvertently enabled the setting for a small portion of devices. Since identifying the bug, we stopped reviewing and are deleting audio received from all affected devices.”

That’s why the upcoming iOS 15.4 update will ask some users if they want to let Apple save Siri recordings again. While annoying that some users will need to adjust that setting again — Apple clearly has the ability to disable Siri recordings by default since it applied that in iOS 15.2 for impacted users — at least it will confirm for users whether they were hit with the bug.

iOS 15.4 is currently in beta and will likely roll out to users in the coming weeks.

Source: ZDNet