Apple’s macOS 12.2.1 update aims to fix MacBook battery drain issue

Apple’s latest macOS update should solve a battery drain issue some MacBook users have been experiencing since upgrading to macOS 12.2.

In macOS 12.2.1’s update notes, Apple outlines that the release includes a fix for “an issue for Intel-based Mac computers that may cause the battery to drain during sleep when connected to Bluetooth peripherals.”

Before this update, some users reported experiencing battery drain issues when their MacBooks were asleep but still connected to Bluetooth devices. According to reports, the problem persists even if you turn off Bluetooth before closing your computer. The issue seems only to affect Intel-powered Macs and not Apple’s M1, M1 Pro or M1 Max Macbooks.

Apple also dropped updates for iOS, iPadOS and watchOS. On the iOS 15.4.1 release side, the update includes a bug related to a braille accessibility feature and a potential major security flaw — so you’ll likely want to install it immediately. On the other hand, Apple’s watchOS 8.4.2 update seems to be tied to stability.

