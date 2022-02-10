Android 13 Developer Preview 1 is now available

Android 13’s Developer Preview 1 has arrived. This preview isn’t like the public beta that’s available for everyone — instead, it’s aimed at developers and some enthusiasts.

Google plans to launch several Android 13 releases in the coming months before the official version hits its Pixel smartphones and other manufacturers’ devices in the latter half of the year. For those Pixel enthusiasts with either a Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (U.S. only), Pixel 6, or Pixel 6 Pro, 9to5Google has released a step-by-step guide on how to install the preview.

If you’re not a developer, you’ll only have to wait two more months for the public beta of Android 13.

🚨🚨🚨 The first developer preview of #Android13! Find out what’s new in the next version of Android, from 🔐 privacy features like 📷 photo picker, to developer updates like 📱 themed app icons, 🎛️ programmable shaders, and more. Get started ↓ https://t.co/tFAnXQnBQ2 — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) February 10, 2022

Here’s a list of some of the new features included in the update:

Users who are on a guest profile can access installed apps from the main profile.

Silent mode disables keyboard haptics and other vibrations.

Typically you can invoke the Google Assistant by holding the Home button (when using three-button navigation). Now you can disable this feature.

There’s also a Photo picker to help protect the photo and video privacy of users. It offers a standard and optimized way for users to share both local and cloud-based photos securely.

There’s a new UI when you are looking at your output devices and there’s a volume slider.

There are also new themed app icons extending ‘Material You’ dynamic colours beyond Google apps to all icons.

Android 13 introduces several new runtime permissions for nearby Wi-Fi devices.

There are changes in the Quick Settings, which allows developers to create their own custom tile for the notification shade

You can find all of Android 13’s new features in Google’s latest Android Developer blog post.

Tiramisu

It’s also worth noting that Google has confirmed the dessert name for Android 13 — Tiramisu. While Google doesn’t use dessert names anymore publically, the convention still exists for internal use.

Since Google re-branded Android three years ago, the company has avoided using dessert brands, though the unique names still live on. For example, Android 10 is Queen Cake, Android 11 is Red Velvet Cake and Android 12 is Snow Cone.

If you’re a part of the Android 13 Developer Preview, head into Settings > About Phone and tap on the Android version to check this out yourself.

Image credit: Google

Source: Android Developer Blog, Droid Life