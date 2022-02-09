Waze adds cupid voice directions just in time for Valentine’s Day

Back in August of last year, Waze users were greeted by a quality update that allowed you to set Halo’s Master Chief or Escharum as the navigation app’s voice. Then later in December, the navigation app added Santa’s voice to give you directions.

Now, just in time for Valentine’s Day, Waze is adding a new ‘cupid mood,’ allowing you to use cupid as your personal direction assistant along with a ‘LoveWagon’ vehicle icon that you can drive around in style.

According to Waze, the new direction assistant will spew random words of wisdom and hot takes about the state of dating in 2022. I’m not entirely sure if this is the sort of information I want to hear while driving, but it could be a fun assistant to try out.

It’s unclear how long the feature will be available, though it likely won’t stick around much more than a week or two after Valentine’s Day. You can enable the new cupid experience by navigating to the ‘My Waze’ section of Waze’s settings and clicking on the cupid banner. Alternatively, you can enable the setting by opening this link directly from your mobile.

Listen to examples of the rather annoying Cupid voice snippets below:

Source: Waze