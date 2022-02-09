Samsung Galaxy S22 series Canadian pricing, release date and pre-order bonuses

Samsung has announced its three latest flagship smartphones, including the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra.
All three of these smartphones will launch in Canada on February 25th and pre-orders open today.
Samsung’s new S22 series devices will be available at carriers and retailers, but if you purchase your phone directly from the South Korean tech giant, here’s what to expect.
Below are the S22 series’ prices:
- Samsung Galaxy S22: 8GB + 128GB — $1,099.99
- Samsung Galaxy S22: 8GB + 256GB — $1,169.99
- Samsung Galaxy S22+: 8GB + 128GB — $1,399.99
- Samsung Galaxy S22+: 8GB + 256GB — $1,469.99
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 8GB + 128GB — $1,649.99
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 12GB + 256GB — $1,789.99
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 12GB + 512GB — $1,929.99
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra: 12GB + 1TB — $2,209.99 (Samsung exclusive)
The S22 and S22+ come in ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom White,’ ‘Green’ and ‘Pink Gold’ as well as Samsung exclusive colours ‘Gray,’ ‘Cream,’ ‘Violet’ and ‘Light Blue.’ The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, comes in ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom White,’ ‘Green,’ ‘Burgundy,’ and Samsung exclusive colours ‘Gray,’ ‘Light Blue,’ and ‘Red.’
Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22+
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Display
6.1-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games
6.6-inch Flat Dynamic AMOLED, 1,080 x 2,400 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display, HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games
6.8-inch Curved Dynamic AMOLED, 1,440 x 3,200 pixels, 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz display (variable 1-120Hz), HDR10+, 240Hz Touch Sampling in Games
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
RAM
8GB of RAM
8GB of RAM
8GB of RAM, 12GB of RAM
Storage
128GB, 256GB
128GB, 256GB
128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Dimensions (in.)
14.6 x 70 x 7.6mm
157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm
163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9mm
Weight
168g
196g
229g
Rear Facing Camera
50-megapixel (f/1.8, wide) + 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, ultrawide)
50-megapixel (f/1.8, wide) + 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom) + 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree FOV, ultrawide)
108-megapixel (f/1.8), 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 120-degree), 10-megapixel (f/4.9, 10x zoom), 10-megapixel (f/2.4, 3x zoom)
Front Facing Camera
10-megapixel (f/2.2)
10-megapixel (f/2.2)
40-megapixel (f/2.2)
OS
Android 12, One UI 4.1
Android 12, One UI 4.1
Android 12, One UI 4.1
Battery
3,700mAh
4,500mAh
5,000mAh
Network Connectivity
5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E
5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E
5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E
Sensors
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass
SIM Type
Nano SIM, eSIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Launch Date
March 11, 2022
March 11, 2022
February 25, 2022
Misc
Colours: ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom White,’ ‘Green’ and ‘Pink Gold’ as well as Samsung exclusive colours ‘Gray,’ ‘Cream,’ ‘Violet’ and ‘Light Blue.’
Colours: ‘Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom White,’ ‘Green’ and ‘Pink Gold’ as well as Samsung exclusive colours ‘Gray,’ ‘Cream,’ ‘Violet’ and ‘Light Blue.’
Colours: 'Phantom Black,’ ‘Phantom White,’ ‘Green,’ ‘Burgundy,’ and Samsung exclusive colours ‘Gray,’ ‘Light Blue,’ and ‘Red.’ & S Pen with 2.8 m/s latency
Samsung Canada is also offering several pre-order deals:
From February 9th to February 24th, you can get twice the storage for no additional cost when you’re pre-ordering one of these devices.
- Get the 256GB S22 for the price of the 128GB Galaxy S22 — $1,099.99
- Get the 256GB Galaxy S22+ for the price of 128GB Galaxy S22+ — $1,399.99
- Get the 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra for the price of the 128GB variant — $1,649.99
- Get the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra for the price of the 256GB variant — $1,789.99
While the 1TB Galaxy S22 Ultra isn’t included in the above deal, from February 9th to February 24th, you can get two years of complimentary Samsung Care+ with your purchase.
If you purchase any of the other S22 devices at a Samsung Experience Store or online, you’ll get 50 percent off Samsung Care+ coverage and will get 100 Bonus Air Miles.
On top of that, from February 9th to 24th you’ll get bonus Air Miles if you purchase an S22 smartphone.
- 150 Bonus Miles with the Galaxy S22
- 250 Bonus Miles with Galaxy S22+
- 400 Bonus Miles with Galaxy S22 Ultra.
From February 9th to April 4th you’ll get up to $300 bonus credit when you trade in a Galaxy S series, Note or Z series device plus the residual value of your trade-in device towards a new S22 smartphone.
You can get up to $150 bonus credit plus the value of your device towards a new S22 device on all smartphone trade-ins.