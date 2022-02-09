Rogers’ Ignite TV and SmartStream now include StackTV

Corus Entertainment’s StackTV, a Canadian video streaming service normally available through Amazon Prime Video Channels, is now available directly on Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream.

Rogers’ TV customers can now add StackTV to their streaming package and get the first month free.

In Canada, Amazon Prime costs $7.99 per month or $79 per year and includes access to Prime Video with StackTV available for an additional $12.99 per month. With Rogers, Ignite TV subscribers pay an additional $9.99 per month for the channel, whereas Ignite SmartStream customers pay an additional $12.99 per month.

“Viewers are looking for a one-stop-shop for their favourite content, and this is exactly what STACKTV offers,” said Drew Robinson, vice president, content distribution, Corus Entertainment in the company’s news release. “With STACKTV’s 13 premier TV networks on Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream we are able to offer viewers a seamless single user experience and increased access to some of the best entertainment available.”

StackTV is a 12-network package that includes access to content from Global, HGTV Canada, Teletoon, YTV, Adult Swim, Showcase, Food Canada and more.

Image credit: StackTV

Source: StackTV