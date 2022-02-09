Nintendo resurrects motion controls with Switch Sports

In what seems like an effort to recapture the magic of mid-2000s pop culture phenomenon, Wii Sports, Nintendo has revealed a Switch version of the title called — you guessed it — Switch Sports.

The sports set to be part of the title include: tennis, bowling, chambara (it looks like a sword fighting game), badminton, volleyball and soccer.

During its Direct presentation, Nintendo outlined that the game features both local and online play. Further, later this summer, an update will add leg strap accessory support to soccer, followed by a golf update in the fall.

Nintendo says that it plans to launch an Online Playtest of the title that runs from February 18th to the 20th.

Switch Sports will release on April 29th.

