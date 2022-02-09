Mario Strikers: Battle League unveiled for Nintendo Switch

A new entry in the popular Mario Strikers series has been unveiled for the Nintendo Switch.

Titled Mario Strikers: Battle League, the soccer game features five-on-five matches and an online mode. In classic Mario Strikers fashion, you’ll be able to use items to power up and take special shots.

Battle League will also feature a special mode that lets 20 players join up and compete to “become the world’s top club.”

Check out the first trailer below:

The last Mario Strikers, Charged, was released for the Wii in 2007. That game and original Game Cube Strikers were both developed by Vancouver-based Next Level Games, which was acquired by Nintendo last year. It’s unclear whether Next Level is making the game, but given that the studio’s last game was 2019’s Luigi’s Mansion 3, it seems likely that it’s handling Battle League as well.

The game is set to release on the Switch on June 10th, 2022.

Image credit: Nintendo